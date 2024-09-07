WWE SmackDown 9/6/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I thought this a bit last week when Bayley ran out to help Michin when Tiffany Stratton interfered in her street fight against WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and this week solidified my thoughts. WWE really didn't do much for Bayley's return. Last week was pretty out of the blue from what I can remember, maybe I read somewhere that her return was emanant, and it made sense for her to run out to help another babyface, but she just really came out of nowhere. Last week, she didn't even stay out in front of fans for long, and ran Stratton out of the ring area pretty quickly. This week, however, at least the "out of nowhere" and "quick" parts weren't the case. That doesn't mean entirely too much, because Bayley returned to have her first match since SummerSlam to little to no fanfare on WWE's part. For one of the four horsewomen of the company, and currently the only horsewoman to be working in WWE or at least not injured, in the case of Charlotte Flair, you would think they'd treat her a bit better. Maybe hype up her return a little bit more, at least. I admit, I was working two shows this evening and didn't get a grasp on the crowd's response to Bayley, but even if it was a hot crowd, I feel bad for her, because it doesn't seem like the company put much in to her coming back.

Maybe it's just me thinking SummerSlam was a million years ago when it was just last month, or maybe it's how strong the women's division is now and we don't notice when people are gone for periods of time, but it feels like Bayley's been gone forever after losing her title to Jax. Bayley's championship reign wasn't too memorable this time around, so I think she really needed the hype behind her return, especially when it comes to getting her revenge on Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, who had a part in Bayley losing the title.

The match was good and Bayley winning was the right decision, but the lack of fanfare for Bayley's return just feel completely flat to me. Bayley is an absolute star, and she really hasn't felt like it the past two weeks, or hell, even during her most recent run with the title. Right now, at least, that could also be in part to the Women's Championship feud being dominated by the impending implosion of Jax and Stratton's friendship, but it still sucks for Bayley, and it sucks for this story overall.

Written by Daisy Ruth