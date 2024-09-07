AEW's Tony Khan Assesses Kyle Fletcher's Singles Run, With Mark Davis Out Injured

Over the past year, Kyle Fletcher has blossomed into one of AEW's most promising performers, thanks to his affiliation with The Don Callis Family, matches against some of AEW's top stars, and his run as ROH World Television Champion, so it's easy to forget that he was actually signed to the company as part of a tag team. Fletcher joined AEW as half of Aussie Open alongside Mark Davis, who is coming up on one year since his last match, where he reportedly suffered a serious wrist injury in a tag team bout with FTR at WrestleDream 2023.

Given how much Fletcher has established himself as a singles star since Davis got hurt, some have wondered what will happen when Davis is eventually cleared to compete. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about this during the media call to promote All Out on September 7, claiming that he's been very impressed with Fletcher in Davis' absence. "We get regular updates, and he's had surgery, he's in recovery, and we can't wait to have Mark Davis back in AEW. I think Aussie Open has been a great team ... but Kyle Fletcher has taken a great journey here in this company, and in particular lately has been on this amazing run."

Khan ended by saying that as unfortunate as it has been to have Davis go down with injury, something that sadly has been a regular occurrence during his career, he is very happy with how much Fletcher has stepped up to the plate as a singles star. As for the future of Aussie Open as a duo and whether they will immediately reform when Davis comes back, Khan stated that remains to be seen.

