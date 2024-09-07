Dave Meltzer Discusses Kevin Kelly & The Tate Twins' Lawsuit Against AEW

Former AEW commentator Kevin Kelly and Brandon and Brendan Tate (The Boys) filed a suit against AEW recently, alleging both defamation and claims that the company is misclassifying talent. Veterans like Jim Ross believe the lawsuit will likely be thrown out due to his experience dealing with similar cases. Similarly, Dave Meltzer took a look at the suit in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter."

Advertisement

According to Meltzer, if the suit succeeds in voiding the arbitration clause, the three plaintiffs will be able to add another suit regarding their contracts. "AEW contracts call for, in the event of a claim of a contract breach, for binding arbitration rather than the ability to file suits," Meltzer wrote. Interestingly, Meltzer revealed that Stephen P. New is one of the two attorneys involved in the suit, who is known for being Jim Cornette's lawyer, as well as CM Punk's representative in his issues with AEW.

Meltzer noted that a lot of the information surrounding the lawsuit is still redacted, which likely included further information on the contracts of Kelly and the Tates. Meltzer also speculated that the suit is going as far as to get the rest of the AEW and ROH talent signed from September 1st 2022 to get onboard with the suit. "The claim is that AEW has control over talent and wrestler wardrobe, the performance of the wrestlers in the ring, the time and place of the services, and speech and conduct of the wrestlers or talent," Meltzer wrote. Further claims allege AEW also requires talent to promote the company and have limits in place on things they can post, including criticism of talent and the organization.

Advertisement