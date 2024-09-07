Former WWE Champion Reportedly Preparing To Sign New Multi-Year Deal With The Company

WWE is reportedly looking to tie another one of its top talents down to a new deal. This year has seen a number of WWE stars reaching the end of their contracts, with Ricochet and Bobby Lashley amongst those to have recently departed, while Becky Lynch chose to take a hiatus from wrestling.

However, PWInsider has now reported that Sheamus could be in line to follow Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in signing a new contract with the company. According to the report, Sheamus' new deal has either been completed or it is about to be, with an internal perception in WWE that he will be with the company for at least another three-to-five years.

The former WWE Champion currently wrestles on the "WWE Raw" brand, and has been steadfast in his desire for the Intercontinental Championship, as that is the one title to have eluded him in a quest to become Grand Slam Champion. He stumbled in that quest last week, as he lost alongside Ludwig Kaiser to Braun Strowman in a number one contender's Triple Threat. His last shot at the title came during WrestleMania 39, in another Triple Threat involving then-champion GUNTHER and McIntyre. News of Sheamus' new deal should put an end to any fan speculation stirred up by the "Celtic Warrior" in February with a line of cryptic social media posts before returning to TV.

