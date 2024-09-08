Tony Khan Assesses AEW's Place In Wrestling Industry At Five Years

When All Elite Wrestling formed in 2019, it was hard to predict exactly where the company would end up, especially given the fact that less than a year into their run on television, the entire world was hit by a global pandemic. However, in 2024, AEW has cemented itself as the number two promotion in the United States behind WWE, and has given fans great matches and memorable moments. During the recent media call to promote All Out, AEW President Tony Khan was asked if it would be reasonable to suggest that AEW will become the second most profitable wrestling company in history when their media rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery is finalized.

"I think it is reasonable," Khan said. "Now as to whether those cash flows happen overnight when the new deal kicks in, I can't say those things for yet and there's still a lot to figured out. But I do think the die is cast that AEW is going to be the second-most profitable wrestling company, at this point, of all time, which is very impressive for a promotion that is just over five years old, and has been on television for less than five years."

Khan admitted that he hasn't got the exact figures when it comes to how much money WCW made in 1998, or Jim Crockett Promotions made in 1986, but he is certain that over a multi-year period, AEW will be guaranteed to be the second most profitable wrestling company in history. He also dropped yet another hint that the deal with WBD is nearly ready, stating that they are in "the red zone" and that when it's confirmed, it will be a huge touchdown for AEW. Since the media call, Khan has come even closer to confirming that a new deal with WBD is imminent.

