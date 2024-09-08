Arn Anderson Addresses Possibility Of Working With Cody Rhodes, WWE, In The Future

At Summerslam last August, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson made his first appearance on WWE television since being released in 2019. During his brief time on screen, Anderson supported long-time friend and current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his way to the ring. On a recent episode of "Foundation Radio," Anderson looked back on the experience, praising WWE's positive energy and their treatment of himself and his son, Brock Anderson.

"They really treated Brock and I so well," said Anderson. "Everyone was hugging my neck and I was hugging their neck back. I saw Cody first, then I saw Undertaker, then I saw Randy Orton...Everybody was smiling, everybody was happy."

While Anderson had nothing but praise to give the company, he made it clear that he is unsure if he will ever be back in WWE.

"Never say never," said Anderson. "Will I do anything back with them? I don't know."

According to Anderson, the WWE schedule was too rigorous for the former WCW World Tag Team Champion, and he's not sure he'd like to sign back up for that experience.

"When I left, it's probably a good thing, I was probably on the verge of having a freaking stroke or a meltdown or something," said Anderson. "It's just so much pressure...It's stressful doing 'Raw' and 'Smackdown' every week."

During the interview, Anderson noted how his experience returning at Summerslam 2024 made him see that WWE is "a different company" from the one he once worked for. He gave his "kudos" to Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his team of colleagues for making WWE "the atmosphere that it is."



