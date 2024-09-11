Hulk Hogan Assesses WWE Star Logan Paul's Potential As A Babyface

The naturally unlikeable Logan Paul has been a heel throughout his entire WWE run thus far. However, now that Paul has taken time away from WWE after losing his United States Championship to LA Knight at SummerSlam, it's still undetermined when he'll make his return or if he'll appear as the same heel character again. According to WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan, it would be in the company's best interest to make Paul a babyface going forward.

"You're a really good heel naturally and what is so cool you're going to make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you because the more heat you get and the more they hate you, you're going to be an awesome babyface," Hogan gushed to Paul on "Impaulsive" recently.

Hogan compared Paul to Reigns, specifically referring to the "Original Tribal Chief" getting cheered after returning to WWE this summer and believes that Paul could receive that same reaction if they decide to turn his babyface.

"They're starting to cheer for Roman [Reigns]...wrestling fans are very forgiving," Hogan explained. "You know if Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him, they're very forgiving. I've made some major mistakes in my personal life and they're very forgiving...I can't wait to see him turn you babyface it's going to be great but not yet."

Hogan brainstormed the idea of Paul saving Reigns after getting attacked by The Bloodline, stating that he would instantly become a babyface if WWE decided to create that storyline.

