WWE's Drew McIntyre Compares Movie Fight Choreography To Putting A Match Together

Later this week, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will make his silver screen debut as Rory Mackenzie, a physically imposing Scot, in the action-comedy film titled "The Killer's Game." Recently, "The Scottish Warrior" spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview about his debut movie role in "The Killer's Game," which stars Dave Bautista; McIntyre also explained the differences between putting together the film's fight choreography and a professional wrestling match in WWE.

"I wrestle a very physical style," McIntyre said. "I can't just punch people in the face or chop them as hard as I can until blood starts running down them. Dave probably wouldn't have appreciated that. So I just had to learn about different camera angles, how to deliver those punches so they look as effective as possible on film. And it was fun. And because of my background with WWE, it was a seamless transition, but it was cool to try something different. And the best part of all was watching it back and seeing the results. 'Wow, this is what we were talking about here when I do this, and this is why this worked.'"

Just minutes after completing the fight choreography sequences, McIntyre was able to see some of the first-hand video editing done by one of the stunt team's heads. Naturally, McIntyre was impressed.

"It's just unbelievable what they can do today and how the movie looks, how amazing the fight scenes are and to have one of my own is just mind-blowing," he added.

"The Killer's Game" will be released on Friday, September 13.