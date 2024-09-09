Orange Cassidy Discusses Standing Out From 'Huge' AEW Roster

In the world of professional wrestling, there is only one gimmick like Orange Cassidy's. The former AEW International Champion has won over the audience with a lengthy catalog of matches, a unique character, and the simple fact that there isn't anyone like him in the pro wrestling industry.

Cassidy was recently a guest on "Q101," where he explained how he has been able to stand out from the crowd.

"There are a lot of people who wrestle for AEW. The roster is huge, and I was, for a lot of my career, I was just listening to what other people told me what worked for them, which necessarily — I'm not saying that was bad advice — it just worked for them. So I did what worked for me, and that was to do the exact opposite and try to be different and stand out because that's what separates somebody from just being another wrestler," said the AEW star.

Cassidy also explained that he doesn't like to wrestle that often, but ends up wrestling more than most people in AEW. His character has divided opinions since the moment he arrived at AEW back in 2019, which has led to some people wishing that he would do things differently to be taken more seriously. However, he is happy to just go with the flow.

"No one forces me to do anything I don't want to do, and they are also open to what I want to do. I'm very fortunate that AEW exists because I wouldn't be sitting here if it didn't. They let me be something unique and something new and embraced it," said Cassidy.

