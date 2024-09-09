Paul Wight Wants This AEW Star To Get A Little Meaner

AEW's Paul Wight is a huge fan of AEW star Satnam Singh but feels that his character has to be a bit meaner.

Wight is one of the great giants in pro wrestling, who was successful as both a heel and babyface during his lengthy career. During a recent appearance on "Downunder The Ring" podcast, the former WWE star was discussing about another big man in AEW Will Hobbs, and then transitioned to talking about Singh and the potential that he has. He believes that the former basketball player has to bring out his mean side, which he feels is essential for any giant in pro wrestling.

"Satnam is our big guy there and I love Satnam. My biggest thing with Satnam right now is, I want him to get a bit meaner. He's such a nice, humble, good kid, you know, great family, cares very much about his dad and his sister. He's just a really good person, he comes from a really good family. I'm trying to incorporate to him that being a giant, sometimes, you have to learn to be nasty. You have to be mean, you have to lose empathy," said Wight.

The veteran star stated that a giant in pro wrestling has to be able to evoke a strong reaction from a crowd, while also emphasizing how important psychology is in wrestling.

Singh, who has been a part of AEW since 2021, has yet to win a title in AEW or its sister promotion ROH but won his first title in pro wrestling in just his fourth match with Mexican promotion AAA. Singh, while teaming up with Raj Dhesi — the former Jinder Mahal in WWE — won the AAA World Tag Team Titles at TripleMania in August.

