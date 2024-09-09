Jim Ross Reacts To Vince McMahon Question Cody Rhodes Faced At WWE Bash In Berlin

In light of the announcement of Vince McMahon's upcoming Netflix docuseries, Cody Rhodes was cross-questioned about the series and his thoughts on it during the media scrum for WWE Bash in Berlin. While the champion dealt with the question as best as he could, he was noticeably uncomfortable and many people online have since criticized it being brought up at this stage too.

Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on the question during an episode of "Grilling JR," and praised Rhodes for being sharp, recalling that he's known "The American Nightmare" since he was a little boy. "It's just questions people ask to get a reaction. Is it really journalism or is it sensationalism?" Ross pointed out.

He further slammed the question, proclaiming that it had no place at the media scrum. "'Why hasn't the rest of the locker room talked about it?' Are you s**ting me? What are you talking -– are you kidding me?" He exclaimed. Ross further opined that he wouldn't want anyone but Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressing questions about McMahon, and noted how "The Game" is smart enough to know it isn't a topic he should necessarily go near.

Interestingly, while some have been concerned that the McMahon docuseries would end up painting him in a more sympathetic light, Conrad Thompson recently went off on the series claiming it's actually a hit piece on his legacy in pro wrestling.

