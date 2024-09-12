WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Frustrations Working In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently departed from his backstage role at AEW, leaving many fans and industry insiders curious about the reasons behind his exit. During an interview with the "Huge Pop" podcast, Henry opened up about his frustrations with AEW, shedding light on the circumstances that led to his departure.

"Tightening the screws requires you to be able to break your tool kit out. So, there was a point where I realized that I wasn't there to tighten the screws. I was there for name recognition and visibility, and that's a horrible place to feel if you're a creative," Henry recalled. "I don't wanna come across — I'm not whining and I'm not complaining. I'm stating the facts ... But right now, everybody gonna be like, 'Nah, Mark Henry just mad and bitter.' I'm not mad and bitter."

The "World's Strongest Man" went on to reveal that he had taken a pay cut to join AEW, emphasizing his genuine desire to contribute to the company's growth and development.

"I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were," Henry said. "I was working for those high fives from guys and girls coming back. And then there's some bad apples, and the bad apples have to be disciplined. Oh, they're disciplining people now. But nobody wasn't getting suspended or disciplined when I was there. I don't remember [that]."

Despite his departure from AEW, Henry's reputation as a talent scout remains intact. His track record of identifying and nurturing promising wrestlers is well-documented, and he continues to be respected in the industry.

