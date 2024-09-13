Former WWE Star Quincy Elliot Discusses Initial NXT Push

From 2022 into 2023, Quincy Elliott was a member of the WWE NXT roster, primarily wrestling matches on "WWE NXT Level Up" before catching the company's attention and receiving some time on TV. Making an appearance on "Developmentally Speaking," Jones offered some insight on that stage of his career and some of the struggles he faced.

Advertisement

"It was just all over the place," Elliott said. "The company was trying to push me as a heel at first, but the live audience was reacting to me like a babyface, so it kind of forced their hand in a way."

The wrestler credited a lot of his initial success to his over-the-top character, but Elliott believes the company was taken by surprise at the strength of the reactions he was receiving at live events. Though they knew they wanted to feature him on TV, people in NXT weren't sure what approach they were going to take with Elliott.

"To this day, I really feel like [WWE] didn't understand [the character]," Elliott continued. "It's something new. It had a lot of backlash initially. Certain people didn't like it, certain people loved it, but I think the company was just like, 'Let's run with it. It's different. It's getting attention.'"

Advertisement

After a brief run, Elliott wasn't able to maintain that early momentum, and he was released by WWE in 2022. Despite getting let go, Elliott called his run with the company "a blessing," stating that he was grateful they gave him a chance after just three years on the independent scene. The wrestler is still young and has a passion for wrestling, so he could always end up returning to WWE one day if the circumstances are right.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.