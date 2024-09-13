AEW's Paul Wight Looks Back On World Title Rib He Endured In WCW

At Halloween Havoc 1995, Paul Wight defeated Hulk Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at the age of 23 years old. Following the pay-per-view, as WCW was heading to the next town, Hogan prompted Wight to wear his new title as they walked through the airport so he could showcase it. However, according to Wight on the "Downunder The Ring" podcast, he soon realized he was being ribbed.

"Hogan told me to wear the title through the airport as a rib, and you guys have been around wrestling you know what ribs are. He goes, 'Hey brother, I want you to wear that title through the airport and let everybody know that you took that title from Hulk Hogan.' So I was like okay yeah cause, I mean, what do I know, I'm green, I'm proud to wear the championship, why wouldn't I wear the world title everywhere I go?"

Wight then explained when he realized he was getting ribbed as Sting approached him during security check and told him to put the championship away.

"He goes, 'Put it in your bag you look like an idiot, he's ribbing you,' and he walked off and I was like, 'Ah, he's making fun of me.' I had to take the title and put it in my bag; it was my first lesson."

Wight continued by revealing that "Macho Man" Randy Savage also took part in pranking him and found it hysterical watching him flank through the airport with the title. Wight has been absent from AEW television lately, but the giant is eager to lace up his boots again. However, it remains to be see if another World Championship run is in his future.

