Major Health Update On Current AEW Star Paul Wight, Fka WWE's Big Show

Paul Wight hasn't been seen on a televised wrestling show since the November 15, 2023, episode of "AEW Dynamite," but the veteran could be close to returning. After having both of his knees and hips replaced, the 52-year-old provided a health update on Instagram, sharing a video of him working out and revealing that he's feeling good.

Wight's last on-screen match saw him team with Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, and Kenny Omega to take on Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family in a Like a Dragon Street Fight. The bout was notable for Powerhouse Hobbs slamming Wight on top of a car and effectively writing him off of television. However, Wight has competed since then, as the giant joined forces with Jericho and "Speedball" Mike Bailey to take on Callis' crew during the Jericho Cruise back in January of this year.

It remains to be seen when the former WWE star will grace the AEW ring again, but Wight doesn't plan to retire just yet. The veteran believes that he still has some gas left in the tank, noting that he wants to compete for at least another two years. Wight joined AEW after leaving WWE in 2021 and has worked in a variety of roles for the promotion, including announcing, coaching, and wrestling. Wight has also expressed his gratitude to Tony Khan for his role in AEW, stating that the boss has been patient and supportive during his health setbacks.

