Bully Ray Points Out 'Missed Opportunity' In This AEW All Out Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is a well-documented stickler for storytelling in professional wrestling, which is why the former TNA World Champion walked away from AEW All Out disappointed.

On the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray bemoaned AEW's unwillingness to call back to last Wednesday's bloody segment between MJF and Daniel Garcia.

"I think Daniel Garcia is as over as MJF wanted him to be," Bully Ray said. He believes MJF and Garcia's match at All Out did not payoff the feud in which the two men were engaged. "Daniel Garcia was not able to defeat MJF. He wasn't able to overcome the win. He did have his day in court at the end."

Ray doesn't think there are any heels in AEW that fans would like to see Garcia beat other than MJF, which tells the former Dudley Boy that the feud hasn't been adequately paid off.

"To me, the ending of this match was about a payoff. 'You did something to me. I'm gonna do something to you,'" Bully Ray said, with Dave LaGreca reminding fans of this past Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," which saw MJF beat Daniel Garcia into a bloody mess and kiss him on the forehead. LaGreca noted that MJF was not bleeding when Garcia kissed MJF following the All Out loss.

"You missed the payoff," Ray added.

The finish of Saturday's match was reportedly changed due to the uncertainty of Garcia's future with AEW, who has yet to sign a new deal with the promotion, though officials expect him to stay with the company.

