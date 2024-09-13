WWE's Baron Corbin Opens Up About Working As A Tag Team Wrestler

While Baron Corbin once considered himself to be "The Lone Wolf," he has experienced renewed success in his career as a tag team wrestler. In "WWE NXT," Corbin formed a team with former NXT Champion and current Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

More recently on "Smackdown," Corbin has been tagging with Apollo Crews. During a recent appearance on "WrestleManiac UK," Corbin described how teaming with Crews has not only been something he is grateful for but has also been a long time coming.

"Apollo and I have been friends for nearly 12 years now," said Corbin. "Him and I fought each other in London in 'NXT.' It's been a cool ride for him and I."

WWE has been criticized through the years for not always putting much stock in their tag team division. However, Corbin believes that being a tag team wrestler has revitalized his career and allowed him to fully appreciate a non-singles approach to wrestling.

"It's been great," said Corbin. "Having somebody to kind of lean on a little bit. It's a great feeling to have and you can kind of share those commonalities."

While his relationship with Crews is just getting started, Corbin's time with Breakker took him to heights that his career had not seen in years. During their time together, they became the NXT Tag Team Championships, marking only the second time in Corbin's career that he has held gold in WWE. Earlier this year, Corbin discussed the impact it had on him to be crowned champion for the first time since 2017.



