WWE Star Baron Corbin Reacts To Recent Changes

Over the last year, WWE has undergone several changes, such as adjusting its premium live event schedule, merging with the UFC under Endeavor, and WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque assuming full control of WWE's creative department. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, "WWE SmackDown" star Baron Corbin weighed in on these specific changes, beginning with WWE's decision to further expand its reach across international waters.

"I think everything we have done has been for the better," Corbin said. "And the coolest thing with Endeavor, it's such a global company. We're going to Netflix, which will be global. We're doing more PLEs outside the US, like we're here in Berlin now. We had Glasgow; you had Australia; you had Paris. It's so neat to do that. We have never done that since I've been on the main roster, so to get over and experience the culture to this magnitude whether it's a television show like tonight, with SmackDown or a PLE like tomorrow with Bash [in Berlin], it's such a fun and exciting time. I think the fans haven't been this excited for WWE in a long time."

Regarding the shifts seen in WWE's creative department, Corbin had nothing but positive things to say about its leader, Paul Levesque. Namely, Corbin believes Levesque is bringing forth fresh eyes and new stories to the WWE product. Moreover, Corbin believes Levesque is providing an opportunity for certain talents to step up into a higher spotlight. For Corbin, his current position on the "SmackDown" roster has now landed him in a tag team with Apollo Crews. Most recently, the two battled Legado del Fantasma's Berto and Angel on last week's episode of "SmackDown."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.