Daniel Garcia Explains Who's Helped Him The Most In AEW

Daniel Garcia's pro wrestling career has grown significantly in the last few years, after starting on the indie scene in 2017 and then eventually signing with AEW in 2020. Despite being unable to capture his first title with the company, Garcia has had the opportunity to wrestle stars such as Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, and Swerve Strickland while also being a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Although he's had the chance to learn under Chris Jericho, Garcia expressed feeling lost after leaving JAS. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, he revealed the AEW star who has helped him the most throughout his career, especially when he was trying to find himself.

"I think the person who's helped me the most in AEW, as far as like advice and things like that, has been FTR. FTR has been amazing to me, when I was kind of, like, floundering after the JAS stuff, I really didn't know what was going to be the next move for me. I was kind of confused, I didn't know what to do. It was their idea, 'Hey, like, you should come on 'Collision,' we think we could have something for you over here.' I went on 'Collision,' that's when I started the Continental Classic run and I started to really pick up momentum again. I owe so much to FTR, they're amazing people."

Garcia also stated that FTR continues to help him and he will forever be grateful to them for assisting him throughout his AEW run. This past Saturday at All Out, Garcia was unable to defeat MJF after the former AEW World Champion cheated by hitting him with a low blow to pick up the win.

