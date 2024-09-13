WWE Hall Of Famer Ted DiBiase Assesses Relationship With Vince McMahon

Ted DiBiase, known as "The Million Dollar Man," is a legendary figure in professional wrestling history, albeit one not without controversy. His career, particularly his most memorable years, was closely intertwined with Vince McMahon's WWE (then WWF).

Recently, DiBiase shared his thoughts on the upcoming Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon" on his "Everybody's Got a Pod" podcast. The highly-anticipated series promises to delve into the life and career of Vince McMahon, a polarizing figure who has shaped the landscape of professional wrestling for decades. During the podcast, DiBiase expressed a mix of gratitude and uncertainty regarding McMahon.

"I'm not really sure [if the doc will be positive or negative toward Vince]. Because, you know, I will forever be grateful to Vince McMahon. When I first met him, you know, he was simply the ring announcer for his dad," DiBiase recalled. "I said, I have got to be grateful to Vince McMahon for the greatest years of my wrestling career. I'm grateful to the guy."

However, DiBiase also acknowledged the recent controversies surrounding McMahon, which have cast a shadow over his legacy and led to his stepping down from his leadership role in WWE.

"I know there's some controversy out there. You know, I don't want to have an opinion. Because I really don't know, you know? I really don't know anything about Vince's personal life. I just know that, you know, he had to step down as the head guy. I'm not even sure who's running the ship now," said the WWE legend.

The "Mr. McMahon" documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25, promising to shed light on the enigmatic figure behind wrestling's global entertainment empire.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Everybody's Got a Pod" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.