Freddie Prinze Jr. Identifies Reason Behind Rise In Faction-Based Stories In WWE

In addition to his career as an actor, Freddie Prinze Jr. once served on the WWE creative team, giving him first-hand experience with how the company works and many of the key personalities backstage. Speaking on his podcast, "Wrestling with Freddie," Prinze shared his thoughts on why faction-based storytelling has begun to dominate the promotion over the last couple of years.

Advertisement

"100% Triple H," Prinze said. "He would fight for factions, and more and more of them. He was fighting for 'Game of Thrones' storylines before 'Game of Thrones' the book was written. He loved it. He thought that's what would dominate the stories, and you could get a lot of different matches out of those. And he would pitch it all the time, and Vince [McMahon] would shoot it down all the time."

WWE has gone through major changes over the last several years, with McMahon stepping down from his role atop the company after a series of sexual misconduct allegations emerged. His son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, then took over control of the company's creative direction, and there has been a definite shift in the style of storytelling.

Advertisement

The years leading up to McMahon's departure had already begun to see an increase in the amount of stables on the roster, such as The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, and the prominence of factions has only increased since Levesque took control. Prinze feels that the strategy has been successful.

"They get tons of storyline out of all these factions," Prinze continued. "Whether they're two-man factions, or four, five, six, seven-man factions, they get a lot of steam out of all of them."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling With Freddie" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.