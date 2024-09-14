MVP Wishes He Could've Faced Off Against This WWE Star On The Mic At Respective Peaks

Along with his associate Bobby Lashley, MVP is now gone from WWE, with ongoing hints that the duo may show up elsewhere soon. Looking back on his time with WWE during a K&S WrestleFest signing, MVP revealed which of the company's stars he wished he could've tangled with earlier in his career.

"I wish that peak MVP could go up against peak Rock, just for the mic [work]," MVP said. "I know we'd have great matches — I'm not even worried about that. But just for us to be able to go at each other on the mic, I think that would be some brilliant, brilliant TV."

Continuing to discuss "dream matches" from his past, MVP stated that he once viewed Chris Benoit as an opponent he wanted to share the ring with, and the two went on to have a series of matches in WWE before Benoit's infamous murder-suicide. MVP then thought up another opponent that he wished he could've spent more time wrestling.

"Kurt Angle was a guy that I always wanted to mix it up with, for the same reason that I wanted to go with Benoit," MVP continued. "Because I liked that technical, tactical style of wrestling. You didn't see me do a lot of it, but with certain people, I did."

MVP and Angle did share the ring a few times, though it was near the end of Angle's in-ring career in TNA, including a Street Fight in January 2015. As far as other opponents he would've liked to wrestle, MVP said that Arn Anderson once told him he would've matched up well with a lot of wrestlers from the 1980s, making him wish he was around during the height of the NWA territories.

