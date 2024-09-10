Bully Ray Discusses Chair Shot From AEW All Out 2024

There's been a great deal of chatter online about the level of violence presented at AEW All Out over the weekend, including in the cage match main event between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. One source of controversy was a chair shot to the head delivered by Page to Strickland near the end of the bout. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained why he isn't too concerned over the spot.

Advertisement

"There's one side of me who does not give a s**t," Bully said. "Why? Because I believe there are three people currently walking the planet who have taken more chair shots to the head than just about anybody else and are still doing pretty well: myself, D'Von [Dudley], and Mick Foley."

According to Bully, the three men don't have noticeable cognitive issues despite taking countless hits to the head from chairs during their in-ring careers. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he's looked into how concussions are caused and he isn't sure that the kind of thing that Page did to Strickland would result in one.