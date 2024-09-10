Bully Ray Discusses Chair Shot From AEW All Out 2024
There's been a great deal of chatter online about the level of violence presented at AEW All Out over the weekend, including in the cage match main event between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. One source of controversy was a chair shot to the head delivered by Page to Strickland near the end of the bout. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray explained why he isn't too concerned over the spot.
"There's one side of me who does not give a s**t," Bully said. "Why? Because I believe there are three people currently walking the planet who have taken more chair shots to the head than just about anybody else and are still doing pretty well: myself, D'Von [Dudley], and Mick Foley."
According to Bully, the three men don't have noticeable cognitive issues despite taking countless hits to the head from chairs during their in-ring careers. Additionally, the WWE Hall of Famer said that he's looked into how concussions are caused and he isn't sure that the kind of thing that Page did to Strickland would result in one.
Bully Ray Describes Wrestling Spot More Dangerous Than Chair Shots
Bully stated that the skull is one of the hardest bones in the body, and within it, the brain floats in a layer of fluid that is separating it from the skull. The impact of the metal from a chair, according to Bully, wouldn't have a significant chance to damage the brain. Instead, the veteran wrestler believes there are relatively common moves that are much more dangerous.
"So when I see a wrestler take a Sunset Flip Powerbomb off the second rope, where it is impossible to tuck your chin — impossible, because there's so much force being driven, where the neck muscles cannot stay in a tucked position and your head slams off the back of the mat — I'm more concerned for a wrestler who takes that move than a wrestler who takes a chair shot directly to the crown of the head," Bully continued.
Looking back on his past concussions, of which he's had eight, none of them came from chair shots. Instead, his concussions usually came as a result of hitting the ground from high up in the air.
