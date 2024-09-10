Midwest Metropolis Reportedly Vying To Host WWE Money In The Bank 2025

The opportunity to host a WWE premium live event has become a sought-after commodity among city tourism groups across the globe, and yet another city is looking to get in on the action. According to a report from the Milwaukee Business Journal, the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is currently preparing to enter itself into contention for next year's WWE Money in the Bank (h/t to WrestleZone).

Advertisement

The report states that Sports Milwaukee, the sports division of Milwaukee's tourism nonprofit organization, is organizing a bid for Money in the Bank 2025. If the city wins the bid, Fiserv Forum would host the event. In addition to serving as the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum has previously hosted both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" since it finished construction in 2018.

Should Money in the Bank proceed in the city, Sports Milwaukee director Marissa Werner hopes that it could lead to even bigger events there, such as WWE SummerSlam or the WWE Royal Rumble. Both shows are already scheduled for next year, with SummerSlam following in the footsteps of WWE WrestleMania by becoming a two-night event.

Advertisement

The last time the promotion held a PLE or PPV in Milwaukee was WWE Fastlane in March 2017. That show took place at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, which is no longer in use. Fiserv Forum has a slightly smaller capacity compared to the previous venue, but the building is new, with all the amenities expected from a modern sports arena.