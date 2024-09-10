Bully Ray Reacts To WWE Raw Switching To Two-Hour Format

A major announcement was made regarding "WWE Raw" and its remaining time on USA Network, in a line on commentary that set the wrestling community ablaze. During the broadcast, new commentator Joe Tessitore announced that "Raw" will be two hours beginning in October, running through the rest of the show's time on USA. The shorter runtime is prior to "Raw"s move to Netflix at the beginning of 2025. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the news on "Busted Open Radio." He said he liked the move, and said it was "just like back in the old days," but said the show is solid now.

"I'm an all killer, no filler kind of dude. Although 'Raw' has been super solid the past ... six months, a year," Bully said. "I stay very, very entertained. Years and years ago, you remember me and LaGreca would talk about, 'Hey, Dave, how many times did you fall asleep during 'Raw' last night?' That no longer happens." As for the change and how it will effect WWE talent, Bully said he thinks it's going to force the locker room to "step up," which he called a good thing. He said talent will need to go out there and do their best, and "force the hand" of the creative team.

"Back in my day, that's what you did," he explained. "You went out there and you had to get over. If you got over, creative would listen and go 'Okay, there's something there. Let's start writing for this act. Let's start writing for this talent. What are we going to do?' You've got to remember, Steve Austin was never supposed to have a microphone in his hand."

