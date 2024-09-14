Tony Khan Calls This AEW PPV Moment His Favorite Ever In Wrestling

As a life-long fan and now booker of professional wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan has both witnessed and created historic industry moments. Which one is his personal favorite though? During last week's AEW All Out media call, Khan revealed it to be a recent title win at AEW All In, which emanated from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

"I love the company. It's constantly changing, but like I said, probably the thing that puts the biggest smile on my face when I wake up in the morning is that AEW has Bryan Danielson as the world champion," Khan said. "That's an amazing thing for any wrestling company to have. We're all really proud of him. That he had that big moment at Wembley Stadium, I think it was my personal favorite moment ever in wrestling."

At All In, Bryan Danielson challenged Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, with the added stipulation that if he lost, he'd officially retire from wrestling. Luckily for fans, and perhaps also Khan, Danielson emerged victorious, solidifying his overall first title in All Elite Wrestling. Afterward, Danielson celebrated his win alongside his daughter Birdie at the AEW All In post-show medium scrum.

"For some of you [media members] there in person or watching on video then to be able to sit there with Bryan and Birdie, celebrating that championship win and them going into the media scrum, that was a great moment too," Khan said. "All part of this one great night. And I'll never forget what Bryan said, because I felt it myself when he said he just wished it wouldn't end. He just wished that the night would just keep going on and on. That's the best feeling."

Though the aftermath was rather violent, Danielson later successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Jack Perry at AEW All Out.

