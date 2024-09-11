The Bloodline Ruins Tag Title Match In WWE NXT Invasion

Mere hours ago, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill teased the possibility of imminently appearing on "WWE NXT." While that has yet to come to fruition for Belair and Cargill, it seems that their male counterparts have taken their idea and already run with it themselves.

In the opening contest of this week's "NXT," Axiom and Nathan Frazer defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against "WWE SmackDown" stars Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, together known as the Street Profits. The Street Profits put forth a valiant effort against Frazer and Axiom and even appeared to be closing in on a victory. Unfortunately for them, Ford's pinfall attempt on Frazer was interrupted by the surprise arrival of The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, who currently hold the WWE Tag Team Championships via the Freebird rule.

Tama was the first to enter the scene when he pulled Ford out of the ring and sent him crashing into the nearby steel stairs. As Dawkins approached Tama in defense of his partner, Jacob Fatu came charging at him. Joining in on the action, Loa then wiped out Axion with a clothesline in the ring, while Tama laid out Frazer with a suplex. The Bloodline concluded their attack with a Swanton to Dawkins, courtesy of Fatu.

For Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, tonight marks their first appearance on the "NXT" brand. For Tonga Loa, it marks his return to the "NXT" brand. Under his former ring name of Camacho, Loa wrestled over three-dozen "NXT" matches between 2012 and 2014, with his last taking form in tag team action against The Ascension at a June 2014 "NXT" live event.