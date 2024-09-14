Baron Corbin Opens Up About Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels In NXT

In June 2023, Baron Corbin returned to "NXT" and would stay on the gold brand until April 2024 when he was assigned to "WWE Smackdown" in the WWE Draft. Throughout his "NXT" run, Corbin was able to win the NXT Tag Team Championship alongside Bron Breakker and had the opportunity to wrestle stars such as Carmelo Hayes, Ilya Dragunov and Wes Lee. The former King of the Ring winner has now reflected on his time in "NXT," specifically providing his thoughts on working with the Senior VP of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.

Speaking with "WrestleManiac UK," Corbin outlined his relationship with "HBK" and revealed that he chose to stay in "NXT" after initially only being asked to work there for two months.

"It brought everything out of me," Corbin said. "It was such an amazing experience and opportunity to go down there and be around Shawn who I've never worked with like this hands on, like obviously met him a bunch of times had conversations with him but getting to directly work with him and then Russo, Matt Bloom, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley. All those guys down there, they have such a passion and love for this world and this business and they protect it at all costs...they said 'Are you into doing more?' And I told Shawn, I said 'Let's call Hunter and let's tell him leave me alone,' like let me be here, let's reset this and then Shawn was like 'I'm all in.'"

Corbin continued to explain how Michaels truly cares about wanting "NXT" stars to succeed and has given them opportunities and the tools to tell good stories.

