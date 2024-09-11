Trick Williams Outlasts Pete Dunne On WWE NXT, Earns Title Shot In Chicago

The feud between Pete Dunne and Trick Williams has finally yielded a definitive winner, courtesy of a Last Man Standing match.

Coming off their double countout encounter last week, "WWE NXT" General Manager Ava ruled that Williams and Dunne would settle the score in one of WWE's most grueling match stipulations, with the added condition that the victor would challenge Ethan Page for the NXT Championship on the October 1 episode of "NXT" in Chicago, Illinois. This title opportunity was ultimately claimed by Williams, who stood tall as Dunne lay victim to the referee's ten count on tonight's edition of "NXT."

Toward the conclusion of the match, Dunne dragged Williams through the WWE Performance Center crowd and up to an elevated platform with the intent of sending him crashing through a table beneath them. Unfortunately for Dunne, both men plummeted through it. As Williams and Dunne later began to stir, Page emerged beside them to cheer on the latter. Realizing that Williams had risen to his feet by the count of nine, Page attempted to wipe him out, but instead found himself crashing through the nearby commentary table. With Dunne unable to reach his feet, Williams was then officially named as the winner, and the last man standing.

Looking ahead, Williams now seeks to recapture the NXT Championship that he previously lost to Page under fatal-four-way conditions at "NXT" Heatwave. In his reign, Page has successfully defended the title against the likes of Dante Chen, Oro Mensah, and TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry.

