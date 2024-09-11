WWE's Nathan Frazer Reacts To The Bloodline Showing Up In NXT

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," The Bloodline's Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu invaded the brand to ruthlessly attack The Street Profits and dash their dreams of capturing the NXT Tag Team Championship. While the attack allowed Nathan Frazier and Axiom to retain their titles, it seems that one half of the champions were not happy with The Bloodline's interference. Taking to X after the attack, Frazier feigned support for the current Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, but quickly took a shot at the new leader of The Bloodline. "Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief ... The original one," the NXT Tag Team Champion posted.

Fraxiom would like to offer their services to The Tribal Chief... The original one. https://t.co/hHtasq8oHI — Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 11, 2024

With Roman Reigns' return to WWE, The Bloodline will have to face their former Tribal Chief sooner than later, despite their side venture to make The Street Profits' lives hell. Recently, Rikishi commented on the future of the faction, and whether or not Reigns will end up facing Fatu or Sikoa. According to the veteran, the final fight could go either way depending on what Reigns determines. However, since the former Tribal Chief burned many bridges while on top, he might just have to enlist help from the likes of the NXT Tag Team Champions.

However, Rikishi added that while some believe Fatu should be the one to not only take the reigns of the faction, but face the former Tribal Chief, the Attitude Era star explained that it might just be too soon for him. He further opined that Sikoa is already in the spot, and adding Fatu to the mix could just ruin him down the line. WWE creative might just agree with Rikishi on this matter, which could be why The Bloodline appeared in "NXT," and could potentially compete on the brand in order for Fatu, Tonga, and Loa to further establish themselves