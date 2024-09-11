WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Weighs In On Future Of Bloodline Storyline
WWE legend Rikishi has discussed how The Bloodline storyline could unfold as well as which Bloodline member should face Roman Reigns.
Rikishi, who has previously teased his involvement in The Bloodline storyline, recently dissected the future of the storyline on his "Off The Top" podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer analyzed who would be a suitable opponent for Reigns between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He believes that either would be a good match for "The Original Tribal Chief" but had some reservations about Fatu facing Reigns at the moment.
"I think he can go either way. It just depends on, you know, which way that — I guess it depends which way the GOAT [Reigns] feels. Either way, whether he goes with Jacob, that'll be good; whether he goes with Solo, we all know that's going to be good," he said. "But I feel that Jacob has momentum right now. Solo is a made guy already, and so with Jacob, he has momentum, but if we throw him right now to Roman I feel we're rushing him. I feel that Jacob should just terrorize, do regular TV matches with different talent, just because Jacob has yet to show his wrestling ability [to the WWE audience]."
During his hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania 40, Reigns was usurped as the leader of The Bloodline by Sikoa. Following his return at SummerSlam, Reigns attacked Solo Sikoa, but was later ambushed by Fatu on "WWE SmackDown."
Rikishi on what WWE needs to change about Jacob Fatu
Rikishi further added that WWE has to change a few things about Jacob Fatu's character and how he's portrayed on-screen, to make him seem like a strong opponent for Roman Reigns.
"I feel we need to, you know, really brand him. He's branded, he does ... he did his branding on the independent," said the Hall of Famer. "We need to put him on TV matches, give him like three, four minutes, you know, let's spice up. I think they can do better with, as far as his intro. We need something exactly what the Bloodline is: dramatic."
Rikishi has praised Fatu's versatility but believes that WWE should tweak Fatu's entrance and perhaps even his ring gear to make him seem even more menacing and stand out.
The WWE legend rounded off by saying that when Reigns feuds with The Bloodline, he should go up against Solo Sikoa, at first, and Jacob Fatu later. He feels that a feud between Reigns and Fatu should happen when the latter is ready for it.
He also added that Fatu's ambush on Reigns should have been more vicious than what it was. Rikishi thinks that Fatu hasn't been booked to his full potential but feels that will change in due time. Rikishi has been impressed with Fatu's performance in WWE so far, since his debut in June.