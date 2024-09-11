WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Weighs In On Future Of Bloodline Storyline

WWE legend Rikishi has discussed how The Bloodline storyline could unfold as well as which Bloodline member should face Roman Reigns.

Rikishi, who has previously teased his involvement in The Bloodline storyline, recently dissected the future of the storyline on his "Off The Top" podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer analyzed who would be a suitable opponent for Reigns between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. He believes that either would be a good match for "The Original Tribal Chief" but had some reservations about Fatu facing Reigns at the moment.

Advertisement

"I think he can go either way. It just depends on, you know, which way that — I guess it depends which way the GOAT [Reigns] feels. Either way, whether he goes with Jacob, that'll be good; whether he goes with Solo, we all know that's going to be good," he said. "But I feel that Jacob has momentum right now. Solo is a made guy already, and so with Jacob, he has momentum, but if we throw him right now to Roman I feel we're rushing him. I feel that Jacob should just terrorize, do regular TV matches with different talent, just because Jacob has yet to show his wrestling ability [to the WWE audience]."

During his hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania 40, Reigns was usurped as the leader of The Bloodline by Sikoa. Following his return at SummerSlam, Reigns attacked Solo Sikoa, but was later ambushed by Fatu on "WWE SmackDown."

Advertisement