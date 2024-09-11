Drew McIntyre Made Shocking Pitch For WWE's Cold Open On Netflix

Drew McIntyre has clearly cemented himself as one of the biggest names in WWE today, but does he have enough sway to force some major changes in the promotion? McIntyre recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an exclusive interview to talk about his debut movie role in "The Killer's Game," starring Dave Bautista, where he revealed his pitch for "WWE Raw's" first show on Netflix.

Advertisement

"I mean, I was literally pitching to an executive last night about how I'm going to drop the C-word in the cold open on Netflix. They were not so receptive," McIntyre said. However, he admitted that no one in WWE will be going crazy with foul language the moment they make the jump to Netflix, and pointed out that excessive swearing will make similar spots lose their meaning in the long run.

McIntyre further explained that there will be some more creative freedom once "Raw" goes to Netflix. "I think we still got to pick and choose those moments so that it doesn't get lost and people go, all right, this is not hitting as hard because I've heard the same word 12 times throughout this three-hour show," he added. Interestingly, since McIntyre's interview with Wrestling Inc., WWE has confirmed that "Raw" will be going back to the two-hour format, at least temporarily. While the former champion is currently gunning to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship and make CM Punk's life hell, he also revealed that his work alongside Bautista in "The Killer's Game" has convinced him he could someday follow "The Animal" into Hollywood and transition into a career in film when he's achieved all he can in wrestling.

Advertisement

"The Killer's Game" will be released on Friday, September 13.