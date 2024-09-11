Booker T Addresses Hardcore Spots From AEW All Out 2024 Cage Match

This past Saturday, AEW All Out took place outside of Chicago, Illinois, with the promotion pushing some boundaries when it comes to violence. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," Booker T explained that he has no issues with what AEW is doing, because the company is serving as an "alternative" to WWE rather than attempting to try the same thing the larger company is doing.

Advertisement

"It's just like back in the day, when you had WWE, WCW, and then you had ECW, who did it totally different than these two groups," Booker said. "I'm not gonna hate on it or anything like that."

Outside of his podcast, Booker stated that he doesn't spend much time thinking about AEW, as it doesn't align with his tastes. However, the WWE Hall of Famer did have some glowing praise for one of the company's biggest stars, who was at the center of the violence at All Out.

"[Strickland] is a hell of a talent," Booker continued. "The kid's incredible. He can do anything in the middle of the freaking squared circle. Extraordinary talent. It's just something that maybe he wants to get off his bucket list, going out and having these kinds of matches."

Advertisement

Booker then stated that it may be smart for Strickland to get the violent matches out of the way early in his career, because it becomes harder to pull off as one gets older. As far as the use of a hypodermic needle near the end of the bout, the "WWE NXT" commentator felt that it was too far, and there isn't a place in wrestling for things like that or the suffocation angle that preceded the main event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.