Former WWE Star MVP On How Bobby Lashley Could Have Been Used

Despite once being one of the biggest names in WWE, Bobby Lashley parted ways with the promotion last month in a shocking move after a new contract couldn't be agreed upon. Many fans were upset about that development, especially because Lashley had fallen down the card in WWE already, and while speaking with "K&S WrestleFest," MVP gave his take on how WWE should have used "The All-Mighty."

According to the veteran, Lashley's age likely played a major role in how WWE ultimately ended up utilizing him. "You want to go with fresh and younger talent, I get that," he noted. However, he still couldn't make sense of WWE's decision to take Lashley out of the title picture. "He still looks better than everybody on the roster. He's in better shape than everybody on the roster. He can literally kick everybody's ass on the roster."

MVP further explained that, especially with WWE seemingly losing Brock Lesnar, Lashley could've easily filled his role and help put over the next generation of stars. "Bobby is Black Brock. Why wouldn't you use Bobby in that position and make guys on the way out? Triple H retired when he was 49 or 50. Bobby just turned 48," the veteran added. During his virtual signing, MVP answered several other questions, and interestingly hinted at some future plans with Lashley and Shelton Benjamin now that all three are out of WWE, which means that they will likely revive The Hurt Business in another promotion.

