Adam Copeland Discusses Recent 'Storyline Emphasis' In AEW

One of the most common criticisms towards AEW over the last several years is that the company has lost its focus on storytelling. Fans are often treated to "dream matches" between great wrestlers, but many inside and outside of the wrestling industry share the opinion that stories are what keep people coming back. Speaking in a recent interview with AMNY, AEW star Adam Copeland shared his belief that the tide in the promotion is shifting away from match-based booking back to storytelling.

"It feels like we're getting more storyline emphasis because dream matches can only happen so often, and how sustainable is it?" Copeland said. "Story is always sustainable. Good story can last and last and last, and then you can always revisit it."

The former AEW TNT Champion cited the intense feud between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland as an example of what he meant. Though that story began about a year ago, the company heated the rivalry back up in anticipation of AEW All Out, leading to a brutal cage match main event that Page won.