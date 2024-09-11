Adam Copeland Discusses Recent 'Storyline Emphasis' In AEW
One of the most common criticisms towards AEW over the last several years is that the company has lost its focus on storytelling. Fans are often treated to "dream matches" between great wrestlers, but many inside and outside of the wrestling industry share the opinion that stories are what keep people coming back. Speaking in a recent interview with AMNY, AEW star Adam Copeland shared his belief that the tide in the promotion is shifting away from match-based booking back to storytelling.
"It feels like we're getting more storyline emphasis because dream matches can only happen so often, and how sustainable is it?" Copeland said. "Story is always sustainable. Good story can last and last and last, and then you can always revisit it."
The former AEW TNT Champion cited the intense feud between "Hangman" Adam Page and Swerve Strickland as an example of what he meant. Though that story began about a year ago, the company heated the rivalry back up in anticipation of AEW All Out, leading to a brutal cage match main event that Page won.
Adam Copeland Discusses Missing AEW All In Due To Injury
Copeland has been absent from AEW over the last few months after fracturing his tibia during a steel cage match against Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing. The veteran performer is currently training for a comeback, with a recent photo showing Copeland posing outside of a ring with fellow AEW stars Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Darby Allin (as well as Steven Borden Jr., the son of Sting).
In the meantime, Copeland has had his eye on the company's major events, such as AEW All In last month. For the former WWE star, missing that show was made all the more difficult by the fact that it took place at Wembley Stadium. The venue has previously hosted major concerts from some of his favorite bands, like Queen and the Foo Fighters.
"I was pretty pumped about Wembley," Copeland continued. "That is one that I loved watching, but it was also difficult at times to watch. Arthur Ashe — I have never performed there, either, so I am missing out on that one, too. ... More than anything, I just want to get back and contribute."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AMNY with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.