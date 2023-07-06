Bully Ray Contrasts AEW's Storytelling Vs. That Of WWE

It feels safe to assume that both All Elite Wrestling and WWE aren't trying to be like one another, but that will never stop comparisons from being made. And following the July 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Bully Ray discussed each company's storytelling style. While he believes Tony Khan has a way to go creatively, he was generally pleased by what he saw this week. And in the process, commended the work of a new face who recently appeared behind the creative scenes at AEW.

"AEW to me is very surface-level storytelling. Like the tip of the iceberg storytelling," Bully said on "Busted Open." "Where the WWE is actually what lies beneath the surface of the iceberg. Deep storytelling."

Wednesday's "Dynamite" did leave multiple question marks throughout the show, including whether or not Chris Jericho will join Don Callis as Blood & Guts nears as well as the strengthening of a potential friendship between Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF. Bully believes these question marks are good to have as things continue to build, but he doesn't anticipate any sort of years-long storyline to follow. Not that one needs to.