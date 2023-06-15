Bully Ray Blasts AEW Production Team Over Issues With Recent Dynamite Episode

Last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite" was packed with action and developments ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. However, along with that excitement were some production gaffes that caught the attention of a number of viewers, including Bully Ray of "Busted Open Radio." Speaking on the satellite radio show this morning, while he highlighted the performances of Adam Cole and MJF, Bully laid out a number of qualms with last night's production and AEW's use of blood.

"There are things that I saw last night that, unfortunately, commanded my attention as much as the great performance of Adam Cole and MJF," Bully said. "The bad, to me, was the use of blood." Bully Ray called out the fact that MJF appeared to be bleeding from his mouth, but only bled for a short period of time. That type of injury, according to Bully, would bleed for much longer. Additionally, Bully felt that the bleeding was entirely unnecessary for their specific match.

"What did that blood really get us?" Bully continued. "The blood did not advance that story in the match, nor did it come into play later on. ... So it's a gratuitous use of blood that did not help the match take steps forward. Would the match have suffered if there was no blood from the mouth? Not at all. So I don't know why they felt they needed to use a superkick that led to MJF bleeding from the mouth."