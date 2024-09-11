Bully Ray Details What He Thinks New WWE NXT Star Giulia Needs To Work On

Former Stardom and Marigold star Giulia made her WWE in-ring debut on "WWE NXT" against Chelsea Green, emerging victorious to the delight of the Performance Center crowd. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray admitted he wasn't "up to speed" on Giulia and her exposure to WWE psychology, but said the Japanese star had a "good debut." He said he loved her look and her presence, but there was one thing he believes she should work on.

"I'm not so much a fan of the expressionless face. I'd loved to see some more expression from her," he said. "It almost looks like she took a Benadryl before she went out there. It's a very flat look on her face at times. Like the entrance, like the presentation, like the look, like the mish-mash of the gear ... She had like, fur last night and tassels and a lot of different things that came together. In the ring, I thought it was a good match for her against Chelsea. She's going to have to learn how to work the American, WWE style."

The "Busted Open Radio" hosts went on to collectively break down the match, including the specific manner in which Giulia sent Green into the ropes. Bully Ray said that in NJPW and CMLL, talent don't necessary "whip" their opponents into the ropes and corners of the ring, which is something Giulia will need to work on. He called her transitions in the ring right now "very Stardom-esque."

Giulia's next advertised match will take place on "NXT's" premiere on The CW Network, when "The Beautiful Madness" challenges Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.