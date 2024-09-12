Ricochet Assesses What He Brings To AEW, Details His Approach

After six years in WWE, Ricochet is All Elite. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion debuted in AEW at All In during the Casino Gauntlet match and immediately made an impact. He has since defeated Kyle Fletcher and has his eyes set on Will Ospreay and his AEW International Championship. But there is so much more that Ricochet wants to achieve in AEW.

During a recent appearance on the "Babyfaces" podcast, Ricochet explained why he's excited to be in AEW, and what he can do to help the company grow.

"I think that's kind of the thing with AEW right now, the freshness, the newness, the 'what ifs,'" Ricochet said. "It's so new, there's so much out there to be done, both in matches and stories. I'm just the new guy ready to make a splash. So I just — I want to do everything that I can. To help them grow, and again, being so new, they've already did so much growing. They've already grown so much within the five years that they've already been going."

Ricochet said that he wants to contribute to helping the company improve, as well as showcase a style of wrestling and art that he and the fans want to see. On this week's "AEW Dynamite," Ricochet got his second win on the bounce, as he defeated current ROH Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara. Ricochet will next travel to to Japan for his first non-WWE match in the country in seven years as he reunites with his old tag team partner CIMA at GLEAT's event in Osaka on October 6.

