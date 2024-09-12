Tommy Dreamer Addresses Natalya's Return To WWE TV

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Natalya returned to WWE in her hometown of Calgary, Canada where she aligned with Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria to defeat the Pure Fusion Collective, her first appearance on WWE television since June 4, where she defeated Izzi Dame on "WWE NXT."

Advertisement

Natalya has only wrestled eight matches on "Raw" throughout 2024 due to contract negotiations taking place earlier this spring and also because she featured prominently on "NXT." Former ECW star Tommy Dreamer has provided his thoughts on her return to the ring on "Busted Open Radio," and expressed that he was thrilled to see her back on the red brand.

"I was so, so happy for her. I love Natty Neidhart. I love seeing her on my television show. She goes out there, she looks amazing, her work is amazing. I was fortunate enough to see Natty when I was down in Tampa and TNA went down there and just talking to her because I've known Natty. I was kind of an integral part of Natty and being in the WWE, and also seeing her tag with Zelina Vega, another one of my people, just really, really made me feel good because Natty deserves all the flowers that Natty gets. And to do it in her hometown, she's such a proud professional wrestler. She's so proud of her family heritage," said Dreamer.

Advertisement

He also explained that he wants to see Natalya be used more creatively and feels that the former WWE Women's Champion hasn't lost a step based on her performance on Monday night.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.