WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Discusses Son Jacob's Potential In Pro Wrestling

There may soon be another "World's Strongest Man" in WWE, as Jacob Henry, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, announced his signing during SummerSlam weekend in Cleveland, Ohio. The younger Henry is attending the University of Oklahoma, competes on the wrestling team and has also played football.

Mark Henry recently talked about his son's potential in the wrestling world on the "Huge Pop" podcast and said that his son has "it," adding that Jacob controlled the crowd like a "seasoned veteran" during his SummerSlam announcement.

"He's going to be very, very famous. Like, he's got it and he's also got the sickness," Henry explained. "TJ [Wilson] has the sickness. You can say, 'TJ, who was the champion in 1984 in the AWA?' Bam, he can spit it right at you. Jacob will tell me something about my career, and I go, 'No, that's not true.' Then he goes, 'No, dad, you wrestled so-and-so, and then you went to this place and then you did, what you talking about having that house show or something. TV, this is what happened on TV during that...' I'm like, 'How does he know this?' Because they study. They live it. They love it more than anything."

Henry said that if he called his son right now and told him to pack up his stuff and head to Orlando, and that he didn't have to go to college anymore, Jacob would agree in a heartbeat. The elder Henry said he doesn't have to do anything to motivate his son regarding wrestling.

"Wait until he gets in the ring every day for six to eight months learning the fundamentals. He's going to be a monster, man," Henry said.

