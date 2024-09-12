Tommy Dreamer Reacts To WWE Switching Raw To Two-Hour Format

"WWE Raw" is shrinking back to two hours for the first time since 2012, and it has "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer feeling wistful.

"That means that starting October 7 through December 30, we're only gonna be getting Monday Night Raw for two hours. That's been a staple for quite some time," Dreamer said. "For the last couple of years, it's been cooking. I'm wide awake at 11 o'clock at night."

Dreamer says the change is likely due to finances, with WWE paying for every hour between now and when the extended deal between WWE and USA Network expires. He believes there will likely be wrestlers fighting to get onto the flagship program now that it's losing an hour of content every week.

"You can get more representation when it's three [hours] and you might not be seeing all your favorite WWE Superstars every week," Dreamer warned. "It's gonna be interesting. I'm not happy about ... 'Raw' has been so good. That crew has been amazing and putting on some quality television for some time."

Dreamer isn't happy that "Raw" will be losing an hour but understands that this is a transitional phase, as the company prepares to head to Netflix in January, which would likely come with fewer timing restrictions than the corporately-mandated three-hour "Raw" episodes.

"Every wrestler has done so much but if you think about it, representation ... you have to have your champion," Dreamer explained. "Where would CM Punk fit in? Where would Drew McIntyre fit into that mix? Damian Priest? He's not a champion. Finn Balor, he's a tag champion. How are you gonna feature all these wrestlers on your show?"