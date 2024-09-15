Dave Bautista Assesses His Wrestling Career In WWE

Former WWE star Dave Bautista recently reflected on his wrestling career, offering a candid assessment of his time in WWE. Bautista is one of the few that has made a seamless transition from the squared circle to the silver screen, transforming from WWE's "Animal" into a bona fide Hollywood star.

During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," he reminisced about his days in WWE and whether he feels he truly reached the pinnacle of the wrestling world.

"I think if I had stayed longer, I might have," Bautista admitted. "But I don't know what I would have achieved if I had been like a John Cena or Randy Orton, been the 13, 14, 20-time World Champion, I don't know. But I think what I did in the short period of time that I was actually there, my run between 2005 and 2010 ... I can say that I'm proud of it."

Bautista also revealed his thoughts on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a topic he has discussed with WWE executive Triple H.

"I've had the conversation with Hunter about going to the Hall of Fame and there was always a part of me that makes me feel like my career is not worthy of going into the Hall of Fame. Well, he said this to me, and this makes sense. He said, 'You accomplished a lot in the short period of time you were there, I think it's worthy. But if you don't feel like it's worthy, look at it this way, what you've accomplished outside of the company makes you a Hall of Fame WWE wrestler,' and I would tend to agree with that."

Bautista will continue to build his legacy on the big screen with his new movie "The Killer's Game," which will also feature WWE star Drew McIntyre.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.