Bryan Danielson Looks Back On AEW Debut At All Out 2021

As Bryan Danielson begins to wind down his full-time wrestling career, many have looked back on his career and pointed at some of the biggest moments, with his AEW debut at All Out 2021 being one of the most exciting.

During a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Danielson recalled what he did on the day he debuted in AEW.

"I was just excited, the energy," Danielson said. "The weird part was, I was stuck in a trailer watching the whole show on a TV, and that's not how I like to watch my wrestling shows when I'm there live. Like, as much as I can, I like to see it, because being there live is always something special, I like to peek through the curtain."

Danielson then used being able to see Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024 as a prime example of a match being witnessed live feeling more special than on TV. He also remembers thinking All Out 2021 was a great show, but when he got in the building, the energy truly picked up.

"As soon as I went into the arena, and then I see some of my friends on the way there, so that's super cool. Then the match is coming to a close and you can see it's like, 'Okay, it's almost my time.' It was just exciting."

"The American Dragon" rounded off by saying that he wasn't nervous debuting in AEW, claiming that he hasn't been nervous since coming out of retirement in 2018.

