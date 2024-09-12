Rob Van Dam Elaborates On Why He Wasn't Interviewed For Vince McMahon Netflix Series

Earlier this month, Rob Van Dam revealed that he declined to be interviewed for the upcoming Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," stating that it wouldn't be a good move for his career. Having now seen the first trailer for the series, the WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on his decision during a recent episode of "1 Of A Kind."

"I feel like I probably would've been okay doing the interview," Van Dam said. "I don't regret making the decision, because with my values and my thought process, it was the right thing to pass on. But looking back at it now with the bigger picture, maybe if I would've done an interview, I wouldn't have had anything really bad to throw at Vince anyways, so I had that perspective, but I know that even when that's the case, editors can be creative."

The former WWE star said that producers for "Mr. McMahon" asked him why many wrestlers were reluctant to participate, noting that McMahon was no longer in the industry and couldn't retaliate against them. Van Dam stated that he would be more concerned about WWE officials getting upset about what was said, as the company would rather let those incidents remain in the past.

Van Dam then discussed learning a lesson from his previous participation in an episode of "Dark Side of the Ring," focused on the "Plane Ride From Hell." When the episode was released, it implicated Ric Flair and several others in various degrees of inappropriate behavior, but Van Dam stated that he was "coached" into giving answers that would later be taken out of context. The wrestler said that experience played a role in his decision to pass on an appearance in "Mr. McMahon."

