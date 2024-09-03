Rob Van Dam On Why He Didn't Contribute To Netflix's WWE-Vince McMahon Docuseries

Streaming giant Netflix recently announced that they're set to air a docuseries based on the controversial innovator of modern pro wrestling, Vince McMahon. Naturally, many wrestlers are expected to speak on McMahon across the series, but Rob Van Dam has confirmed that he declined multiple offers to appear on the show.

On his "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD explained that he simply opted out of involving himself with the docuseries. "Wasn't a choice that would be conducive with my position in the business, in the industry. So I passed and I told them I look forward to seeing it," he explained. RVD did, however, note that he hopes the docuseries covers a lot of ground, instead of just jumping to the main pillars of the story they choose to tell.

RVD previously commented on his working relationship with McMahon, saying he had always gotten along with the former Chairman, and that McMahon was always open to discussion, but admitted he couldn't say that the two were close outside of work. Additionally, RVD also reacted to the news of McMahon's allegations and the pending lawsuit, and seemed shocked that the leaked texts could have been written by the man he once worked for. Either way, while RVD might not want to appear in a series going into the controversial history of McMahon, the veteran rarely shies away from sharing his opinion on his former employer.

