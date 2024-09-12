Matt Riddle Comments On Whether He Was His 'Own Worst Enemy' During WWE Run

Matt Riddle has been out of WWE for almost a year, after a very eventful exit in September 2023. The former WWE star was involved in an incident at JFK Airport in the weeks leading up to his release, which was said to be caused by him "burning too many bridges" during his time with the company. Riddle has been open and honest about not being a perfect person, however, when asked whether he was his own worst enemy in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Riddle initially disagreed with the sentiment, but did ultimately agree when it came to certain aspects of his personality.

"I'm always going to be me. It's really hard to tell me how to live my life or how I'm going to do things," Riddle said. "I can be my worst enemy when you're working for a billion-dollar corporation that wants to look cookie-cutter, and get Disney and every other sponsor to book them. Yeah, I'm definitely my own worst enemy in that sense. But I think in that sense, I'm as valuable as I am because I don't bend on certain things, and I think that's what makes me unique. Maybe I'm wrong. Maybe I'm my own worst enemy. But I'm just me. Trust me, there's a long time where I wasn't me, and I would go through the motions."

Riddle closed by saying that while he might be his own worst enemy at times, he is also his own best friend, and will always stand up for what he believes in, even if that leads to making enemies. No one is going to stop Riddle from being Riddle.



