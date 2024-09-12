WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Set To Make Debut Appearance For Major Indie Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is coming to the American Dream Mall in New Jersey. GCW announced that the former WWE Champion will be at the promotion's Dream On event from the New Jersey supermall. There is no word on what capacity Angle will be appearing in. The Olympic Gold Medalist famously retired from WWE in a match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, but wrestlers have been known to wrestle long after their WWE retirements, much like 16-time World Champion Ric Flair, who retired from WWE in 2008 and kept wrestling until 2022.

*AMERICAN DREAM UPDATE* GCW comes to The American Dream Mall on Saturday, November 23rd! Just Signed: WWE Hall of Famer KURT ANGLE comes to GCW for the first time on 11/23 at #GCWDream! Tickets go On Sale this Friday at 10AM:https://t.co/CMSP47XJPG Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/E67IwrC03s — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 12, 2024

Angle isn't the first WWE Hall of Famer to appear in GCW, as the promotion was a regular stop for Jeff Jarrett before his AEW tenure, and recently Hall of Famer JBL made his GCW debut, leveling Effy with a lariat. Angle isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer set to appear either, as Ricky Morton, a GCW mainstay over the last decade, is also set for the November 23 event.

While Angle has some reservations about his final run in WWE, the former TNA World Champion isn't focused on wrestling these days. Angle committed to being a better husband and a better father in his retirement, admitting that the grind of the wrestling business made him self-centered for much of his career. He has said he's considered returning to TV as a manager, but only under the right circumstances and with the right talent.