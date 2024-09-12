AEW's Big Bill Addresses Relationship With Former WWE Tag Partner Enzo Amore

Former WWE stars Enzo Amore and Big Cass quickly became one of the most popular tag teams on "WWE Raw." after being called up from "WWE NXT" due to their high-energy personalities, engaging promos, and explosive in-ring wrestling. Unfortunately both men were released from the company in 2018, and were never able to capture a Tag Team Championship together in WWE. Cass, now known as Big Bill in AEW, recently opened up about his relationship with Amore on "Barstool Rasslin'," where he revealed that he still has keeps in contact with his former partner and hopes he gets another shot to showcase his talent in professional wrestling on a wider scale.

"Still good friends with Enzo. He's the f*****g man ... he might be the only person I know that's a one of one. There's no one else on the planet like him. He is a one of one. You cannot replicate him. He is an incredibly talented guy, man ... I love Enzo. I really hope he gets another shot in pro wrestling. He's too talented to not. He's so clever, unique. Wrote most of his own promos. He's just a funny guy, he's very clever, he's very unique, one of one. He walks in a room and you just know he's there without even looking."

Since leaving WWE, Bill has had the opportunity to wrestle in NJPW and ROH, while also winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Ricky Starks last year, the first ever title Bill had captured in his wrestling career.

