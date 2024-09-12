AEW's Bryan Danielson Lays Out Series Of His Favorite Matches

Throughout Bryan Danielson's three years in AEW, he has delivered some of the best matches in company history, against some of the best professional wrestlers in the industry today. "The American Dragon" has often expressed gratitude towards having the ability to wrestle in other promotions outside of AEW, while also having the creative freedom to work with talent that he's never stepped inside the ring with before. This has allowed Danielson to have one of the most enjoyable runs of his career, and when speaking with "Inside the Ropes," he shared which matches are among his favorites since joining AEW.

Advertisement

"I don't have any like one favorite, I have a series of favorites, because this has been the most fun I've had in my career, and so it's like my first match with Kenny I loved. I loved the first two matches I had with Hangman were just like that. I never thought I would do an hour draw again, and the first one that I did with Hangman I was just like so over the moon happy, and then after that let's see then I got hurt. The Garcia matches were fun, then the Iron Man with MJF was fun, I mean that's the thing, I don't have this hierarchy ... it's a bunch of these cool moments that I didn't think I'd ever experience again."

Danielson also referred to his matches with Zack Sabre Jr. at WrestleDream and in NJPW as two of his favorites, as well as his clash with Will Ospreay at Dynasty as another match that stands out to him.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.